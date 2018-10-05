Financial Times says Hong Kong denied editor’s visa renewal

In this Aug. 14, 2018, image made from a video, The Financial Times Asia news editor, Victor Mallet, right, speaks with Andy Chan, founder of the Hong Kong National Party, during a luncheon at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Hong Kong. The Financial Times said Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 that Hong Kong’s government has refused to renew the work visa of Mallet, in what human rights activists say is the latest sign of a deteriorating human rights situation in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (Pool video via AP) AP