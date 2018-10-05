Transportation officials approve expansion of Atlanta plan

Atlanta area transportation officials have approved an expansion of nearly $3 billion for the transit system.
News Outlets reported that MARTA officials voted unanimously for the plan to expand light rail and bus service.
MARTA board executive director Robbie Ashe said the plan is important for Atlanta and the surrounding area.
The 40-year plan includes 29 miles of light rail, 13 miles of bus rapid transit lines and three arterial rapid transit routes. Improvements are also planned in MARTA stations.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the plan will help unify the area.
Atlanta voters approved an additional half-penny sales tax to fund transit construction and operations in the city in 2016. Atlanta City Council had developed a list of proposed projects that totaled more than $11 billion.
