Feds release report on deadly South Carolina plane crash

Federal regulators have released a preliminary report on a plane crash at a South Carolina airport that left two people dead.
The Greenville News reports Friday's National Transportation Safety Board report states the braking anti-skid switch was inoperative on the Dassault Falcon 50 that barreled off the end of a runway and split in two at Greenville Downtown Airport on Sept. 27. A placard that read "INOP" was placed by the switch the day of the crash.
According to the report, the parking brake was also in the off position and the fire handles had been pulled.
The report provides the NTSB's initial findings, but is not conclusive and does not provide a cause of the crash.
A full factual report typically takes 12 to 18 months to complete.
