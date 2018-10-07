Plastic bags to be banned soon in coastal county

Plastic bags will soon become scarce in another part of South Carolina.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head Island reports that a plastic bag ban goes into effect Nov. 1 in Beaufort County.
The newspaper reports that it bans "single-use" plastic bags commonly used to carry groceries, takeout food and clothing.
The ordinance banning the bags first passed in the city of Beaufort and the town of Hilton Head Island in January.
It was followed by similar action in Bluffton and Port Royal in February.
