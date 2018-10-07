Police charge man with harassment in parking lot incidents

Police say they know who's been approaching women in coastal Alabama parking lots and offering to pay them for pictures or sex.
Foley police have issued warrants for 22-year-old Daren Lashawn Robinson. They say the Foley resident has been trolling parking lots in that city and Gulf Shores.
Robinson is charged with harassment and solicitation of prostitution. Police tell local news outlets they believe Robinson knows he is wanted and is hiding.
Daisy Ruiz tells WKRG-TV that a man approached her at a shopping center in Foley while she was pushing her baby in a stroller between stores. Ruiz says the man pulled up beside her in his car while she was walking, saying he had a modeling agency and would pay her $1,000 if she would answer some questions.
