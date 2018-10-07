A look at the election proposals made by Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, flashes victory hand signs to supporters after voting at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Brazilians choose among 13 candidates for president Sunday in one of the most unpredictable and divisive elections in decades. If no one gets a majority in the first round, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff. Leo Correa AP Photo