With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

FILE - In this July 21, 2018 file photo the outdoor sign stands in the parking lot of a Sears department store in Saint Paul, Minn. Shares of Sears Holdings continue falling, Thursday, Oct. 11, as the former retail behemoth moves closer to possibly joining a growing list of competitors that have filed for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the company is being pushed by a group of lenders to liquidate assets instead of reorganizing the business. The report comes a day after the company shed 30 percent of its already diminished stock value. David Zalubowski AP Photo