Canada pipeline blast affecting gas, garbage in Seattle area

Gas prices and garbage pick-up are expected to take a hit in the Seattle region as Washington state conserves its use of Canadian natural gas because of a pipeline explosion in British Columbia.
The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Oil refineries in Washington state say their operations are affected because it needs natural gas to refine crude oil into gasoline, which could raise gas prices at the pump.
Waste Management said it's suspending garbage collection until further notice in the Seattle region because its trucks also run on natural gas.
T Puget Sound Energy, which serves about a million people in western Washington, has asked customers to curb their own usage, including their water heaters and furnaces.
Comments