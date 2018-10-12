Tax penalty questions swirl in race for Ohio auditor

In this Oct. 13, 2014 file photo, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber speaks at Darke County GOP headquarters in Greenville, Ohio. Records show Republican auditor candidate Keith Faber has been penalized repeatedly for failing to pay his property taxes on time. According to an Associated Press review, the former Ohio Senate president’s untimely tax payments since 2008 total almost $5,500. Al Behrman, File AP Photo