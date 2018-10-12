Tax penalty questions swirl in race for Ohio auditor

Questions are swirling in Ohio's auditor race about candidates' handling of their personal tax payments.
Records show Republican candidate Keith Faber (FAY'-bur) was penalized repeatedly between 2008 and 2015 for failing to pay his property taxes on time.
That's as Faber has made attention-to-detail a campaign issue in his race against Democratic ex-U.S. Rep. Zack Space.
Faber's campaign tells The Associated Press tardy payments totaling about $5,500 were largely due to administrative mishaps and postal delays. His bookkeeper has taken responsibility.
Space also paid two tax penalties and, likewise, says they involved administrative errors. Faber's late payments spanned several parcels, multiple years and two counties.
Faber is among Ohio Republicans seeking to retain five open statewide seats for their ruling party as Democrats campaign hard to take them away.
