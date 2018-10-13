Bangladeshi newspaper editors protest digital security law

FILE- In this May 3, 2016 file photo, Bangladeshi journalists cover proceedings outside a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh. An influential body of newspaper editors in Bangladesh has criticized the government for a new digital security law that they say will stifle constitutionally protected freedom of speech and curtail press freedom. The Editors’ Council told a news conference on Saturday, oct. 13, 2018 in the nation’s capital, Dhaka, that they were not pleased that the bill was made a law despite their objections. A.M. Ahad, File AP Photo