Oakes career and tech center adds chef training kitchen

High school students in southeastern North Dakota now have an opportunity to get some chef training before they graduate.
The Southeast Region Career and Technology Center in Oakes has added a commercial kitchen. The American News reports the $307,000 project was finished over the summer, and 110 students are enrolled in culinary classes this fall.
Oakes Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff says the culinary program has been in the works for a decade. The Oakes School District provided $60,000 for the kitchen, with the tech center providing the rest.
The center is just a few blocks from Oakes Public School. Most of the center's students are from Oakes, but it also serves the Ellendale, Forman and Gwinner school districts. The center also has a Wahpeton site. Culinary classes also are offered there.
