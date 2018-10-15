Sears through the years: from watch seller to tower builder

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2012 file photo, a worker repairs a sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio. Sears has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, buckling under its massive debt load and staggering losses. The company once dominated the American landscape, but whether a smaller Sears can be viable remains in question. Amy Sancetta, File AP Photo