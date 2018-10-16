Cody man dies on Wyoming highway repair project

A 26-year-old Cody man has died following an incident involving two haul trucks at a highway project in northwest Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says Ronald S. Frankenberry was driving a truck for a contractor on the Chief Joseph highway slide repair project.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Pence says Frankenberry was driving down a haul road on Friday when he apparently collided with another truck that was heading back up the hill.
Frankenberry's truck ran off the road, crashed through some trees and then vaulted off a small cliff before coming to rest upside down in a creek.
Pence tells the Powell Tribune the driver of the other haul truck wasn't hurt.
The incident is being investigated by the patrol and Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
