AG’s Office seizes credit card records of ex-UNM AD in probe

Authorities have seized the credit card records of former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs as they search for evidence of possible money laundering, fraud and embezzlement.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Attorney General's Office served a search warrant on Krebs' credit card company.
The newspaper says authorities are trying to determine whether Krebs made a $25,000 donation to cover the school's loss on a 2015 Scotland fundraising golf trip.
Last year, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation after it was discovered the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.
Krebs became the athletic director in 2006 and retired last year.
He has said the Scotland trip was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.
Comments