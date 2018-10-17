A look at House candidates in Orange County, California

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., speaks to reporters as he emerges from a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The congressman is a candidate for the U.S. House seat in the 48th Congressional District and is running against Democrat Harley Rouda. Democrats this year hope to capture as many as four Republican-held U.S. House districts in the county. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo