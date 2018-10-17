US probes Ford pickup tailgates opening unexpectedly

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla. U.S. safety regulators are trying to figure out why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks from the 2017 model year. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo