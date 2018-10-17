Wisconsin Democrat Barnes: ’09 lingerie party was ‘immature’

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes, left, and governor candidate Tony Evers speak to reporters at a news conference in Madison, Wis. Barnes said Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that a lingerie party he threw nearly a decade ago was “immature,” and that he is committed to “gender equality, including closing the pay gap, expanding paid family leave, and protecting the rights of women to make their own health care decisions.” Wisconsin Republicans, who pointed out the invitation still visible on Facebook, called on Evers to condemn it. The Capital Times via AP, File Michelle Stocker