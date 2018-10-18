A look at Salinas, California, farm-rich but unaffordable

In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, photo, a tractor plows in a field near apartment buildings in Salinas, Calif. Salinas is an affordable location compared to Silicon Valley, where median home prices are about $1 million, but with a less-wealthy population and a median home price that has ballooned to about $550,000, it’s one of the least affordable places in America. Jae C. Hong AP Photo