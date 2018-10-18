Officials: Traffic study findings support garage project

Officials behind a planned hotel and garage development in Vermont's capital city say the project won't lead to traffic issues.
The Times Argus reports a study by Resource Systems Group Inc. found that the Hampton Inn And Suites project in Montpelier shouldn't cause congestion. According to the firm, traffic could decrease after the Carr Lot traffic is removed. RSG took the Taylor Street transit center and a planned housing complex into account.
Montpelier's Public Works Department agrees with the results but recommends a follow-up study.
The Bashara family already has a city permit to build the $15 million, five-story hotel. Montpelier agreed to partner on the project and build a $10.5 million garage.
