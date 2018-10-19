South Carolina to start planning for more interstate lanes

South Carolina is about to begin planning for more interstate highway lanes in the eastern part of the state.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the state transportation commission voted Thursday to begin planning to widen parts of Interstate 95 and I-26.
The commission did not discuss a timetable for the expansion, expected to cost $3 billion.
The plan calls for adding an additional lane in each direction for 33 miles between U.S. 17 and the Georgia state line.
It also calls for expanding to three lanes in each direction on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston.
The agency said the I-26 work would cost about $1.8 billion. The I-95 work would cost $1.2 billion.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday's vote will let the agency begin planning.
