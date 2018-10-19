Facebook recruits EU veteran to help with tougher scrutiny

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2015 file photo, Nick Clegg, then leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat party, speaks at a press conference in London. Facebook has hired former U.K. deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to head its global policy and communications teams it was announced Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, enlisting a veteran of European Union politics to help it with increased regulatory scrutiny by the bloc. Clegg, 51, will become a vice president of the social media giant, and report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Kirsty Wigglesworth, file AP Photo