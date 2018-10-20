Chinese broadens its propaganda drive to heartland America

This Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, photo shows a copy of the four-page advertising section Chinawatch along with a copy of The Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. China’s propaganda machine has taken aim at American soybean farmers as part of its high-stakes trade war with the Trump administration. The publication last month of the four-page advertising section in the Register opened a new battle line in China’s effort to break the administration’s resolve. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo