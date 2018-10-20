Casey, Barletta debate on guns, abortion, Mueller

Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, answered questions on abortion rights, guns, health care, national debt, taxes, immigration policy and the investigation into Russian election interference in their first debate.
Saturday's hour-long debate was at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.
The 58-year-old Casey, of Scranton, is seeking a third six-year term in Nov. 6's election. The 62-year-old Barletta, of Hazleton, is a fourth-term congressman.
Barletta is one of President Donald Trump's biggest allies on Capitol Hill, and is endorsed by the president. Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising and polls, making it a low-profile race in a state Trump won in 2016. Casey is a critic of Trump's tax-cutting law and immigration policies, and opposed Trump's Supreme Court nominees.
Comments