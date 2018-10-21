The Latest: Khashoggi’s fiancée put under police protection

Barriers block the road leading to Saudi Arabia’s consulate, background, in Istanbul, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Turkey will “never allow a cover-up” of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, a senior official in Turkey’s ruling party said Saturday after Saudi Arabia announced hours earlier that the writer died during a “fistfight” in its consulate. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo