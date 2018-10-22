Strikes begin to weigh on Ryanair’s profits

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 file photo, a worker collects baggage trolleys at the Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, as Ryanair pilots in several European countries stage a strike that has prompted the budget carrier to cancel some 400 flights. Ryanair says first-half profit fell 7 percent as Europe’s biggest discount airline faced rising costs and flight cancellations due to staff shortages and air traffic control strikes. The Dublin-based carrier said Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 that profit before one-time items fell to 1.20 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in the six months through September, from 1.29 billion euros a year earlier. Paul White, File AP Photo