High-speed rail authority settles suit in Central Valley

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2017 file photo shows an elevated sections of the high-speed rail under construction in Fresno, Calif. California’s high-speed rail authority has settled a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, with the small Central Valley city of Shafter that the proposed train will run through. That leaves the authority still facing two lawsuits over its ambitious plan to build a high-speed train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo