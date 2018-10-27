Court revives claim involving uranium mine near Grand Canyon

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2012 file photo, then Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, center, standing in front of a map of the Grand Canyon, is applauded after announcing a twenty year ban on new mining claims near the Grand Canyon in Washington. A federal appeals court has revived a challenge to a company’s right to mine uranium near the Grand Canyon. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, said a lower court must determine whether the U.S. Forest Service erred in finding that Energy Fuels had a valid, existing right to mine outside the national park’s South Rim entrance. Environmentalists and the Havasupai Tribe had challenged the Forest Service’s decision. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo