Synovus makes major executive move, poised to jump in U.S. bank rankings after merger

As it absorbs the assets and deposits of Florida Community Bank in an acquisition valued at $2.9 billion in the coming weeks, Synovus Financial Corp. is poised to rise near or into the Top 50 banks nationwide.
With the big moment approaching, Columbus-based Synovus on Wednesday made a major move in its corporate management ranks less than three weeks before the merger is expected to be completed, appointing Kevin Blair to senior executive vice president and chief operating officer immediately. He will retain the chief financial officer position he has held since joining the bank in 2016 until a successor is named.
“As we prepare to expand our operating footprint with the addition of Florida Community Bank, this updated operating structure will improve execution across the company by aligning our revenue-generating businesses and technology and operations under a single point of leadership,” Synovus Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kessel Stelling said in a statement. “With demonstrated leadership since joining Synovus in 2016, and a career history that ranges from front-line banker to CFO, Kevin is very well-prepared to step into this important role for our company.”
Blair, who has 20-plus years in banking, including a corporate treasurer stint with Atlanta-based SunTrust Bank, will have several key executives reporting to him. They include Wayne Akins, chief community banking officer; Kevin Howard, chief wholesale banking officer; Bart Singleton, president of Synovus Financial Management Services; and recently hired Zack Bishop, technology and operations officer.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The management moves come with the Southeast regional bankholding firm, headquartered in downtown Columbus, expected to jump from the 64th-largest insured depository organization in the U.S. to No. 51 after the acquisition is completed, the Federal Reserve System said in its recent order approving the merger of the two banks.
That ranking is based on combined Synovus-FCB assets of $45.5 billion. The companies’ combined deposits will top $36 billion when the acquisition is completed “on or about Jan. 1,” the timing that the Columbus firm laid out recently for the merger to be wrapped up.
“In Florida, Synovus Financial would become the 12th largest insured depository organization, controlling deposits of approximately $13 billion, which represent 2.2 percent of the total deposits of insured depository institutions in that state,” the federal regulatory body said in its 27-page order on the merger.
Weston, Fla.-based FCB Financial itself has about $12.4 billion in assets and $10.2 billion in deposits, making it the 15th-largest insured depository organization in Florida. It operates 51 branches under the Florida Community Bank brand, which ultimately will be converted to Synovus, which has 249 branches of its own in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The Columbus bank said Friday that the transition of FCB’s systems, customers, branch offices and branding should take place in the second quarter of next year, which would be between April and June. That detail came after the Federal Reserve System issued its merger approval order on Friday, with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance also signing off on the acquisition.
“Regulatory approval is the final significant milestone in the merger of FCB and Synovus, and I am proud of the way our respective teams have worked together since the announcement of this transaction,” Stelling said in a statement Friday. “I am confident our combined companies will continue to meet our commitments to customers, communities and shareholders while also achieving the growth and financial objectives of the FCB acquisition.”
On Monday, financial information firm S&P Global Market Intelligence also released its own rankings of U.S. banks and savings and loan associations, with Synovus at No. 47 based on total assets that include the pending merge with FCB Holdings.
The Columbus bank is one of only five Southeast banks ranked in S&P Global’s Top 50 nationwide, the others being Charlotte, N.C.-based Bank of America at No. 2, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T Corp. at No. 15, SunTrust at No. 16, and Birmingham, Ala.-based Regions Financial Corp. at No. 30.
Shareholder approval
Ninety-seven percent of Synovus shareholders approved of the acquisition of FCB Financial Holdings two weeks ago in a special meeting held in the offices formerly known as Columbus Bank and Trust. All branches have been rebranded to “Synovus,” a process completed this year.
Here is a transcript of comments made by Stelling at the Nov. 29 gathering of shareholders:
“We announced this transaction on July 23, which was almost five years to the date of our exit from TARP (Troubled Asset Relief Program on July 26, 2013). And we vote on it today, at the conclusion of a month-long commemoration of the 130th anniversary of our founding a few blocks from here, at the Eagle and Phenix Mill.
“It’s important to be careful about history. Nostalgia — whether it’s expressed as an excessive reverence of the past or an over-reliance on what’s worked previously — can be hazardous in business. And history does not provide a road map for the future, especially for an industry that’s changing as fast as banking.
“But history does illuminate certain core principles. And in banking — for customers and investors alike — two of the most important are building trust and keeping promises. Those are the principles that have sustained our company for 130 years. As we rebuilt from the financial crisis, every decision this management team made was guided by building trust and keeping promises. Those principles are why we are confident about the future and about why the acquisition of FCB will make Synovus a stronger company for the long term.”
Comments