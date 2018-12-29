Prosecutors: Plea deal would spare murder suspect’s life

A man charged in the death of a Verizon store employee that allegedly was linked to armed robberies of cellphone stores has reached a plea deal that could spare him from a potential death sentence.
Vaughn Felix's agreement with Northampton County prosecutors was revealed during a pre-trial conference Friday. It calls for him to cooperate with authorities in their case against his co-defendant, Gregory Lewis Jr.
The agreement calls for Felix to get a life sentence without parole. But the judge presiding over the case is only expected to enter the guilty plea after Lewis' case is completed.
Lewis has pleaded not guilty.
The two men are charged in the November 2016 death of 25-year-old Michael Davis. Authorities say they schemed to kidnap Davis at his home in order to rob the Forks Township store where he worked.
