Phoenix holds public hearings on downtown arena’s future

The first of five public meetings is being held Saturday to discuss a proposed $230 million renovation of the Talking Stick Resort Arena that would keep the Suns basketball team downtown.
That meeting is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. at the arena. Free parking will be available in the adjacent garage at 3rd and Jefferson streets and people attending will have to enter through the eastside entrance.
A list of the following public hearings is available online.
The Phoenix City Council on Dec. 12 postponed its vote on the proposal to invite more public input on the project.
Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley has said the organization looks forward to the public discussions.
The deal would revamp the nearly 30-year-old arena, the oldest in the NBA not currently being renovated.
