Oil truck bursts into flames after collision in Maine

Officials say a tanker truck loaded with 9,500 gallons of heating oil burst into flames following a collision in the town of Belgrade, Maine.
Steve McCausland from the Maine Department of Public Safety said Route 27 was shut down because of the fire on Wednesday. Smoke could be seen from miles away. The accident happened around 9 a.m., and the fire was under control by early afternoon.
McCausland said the tanker collided with a vehicle near the Route 135 intersection. He said both drivers were injured, but not from the fire.
The drivers were taken to local hospitals. McCausland said authorities would identify them later in the day.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
McCausland said firefighters doused the blaze.
Comments