Anibal Sanchez deal with Nats includes bonuses for starts

File-This Oct. 5, 2018, file photo shows Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throwing to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series in Los Angeles. The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Sanchez. The deal, announced Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, by the Nationals, includes a team option for 2021. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo