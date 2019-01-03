Waning iPhone demand highlights Chinese consumer anxiety

A woman browses her iPhone as she walks by a mural depicting an iPhone and Chinese people buy smartphone to communicate with family members, at a subway station in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Apple Inc.’s $1,000 iPhone is a tough sell to Chinese consumers who are jittery over an economic slump and a trade war with Washington. The tech giant became the latest global company to collide with Chinese consumer anxiety when CEO Tim Cook said iPhone demand is waning, due mostly to China. Weak consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy is a blow to industries from autos to designer clothing that are counting on China to drive revenue growth. Andy Wong AP Photo