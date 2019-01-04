Outgoing US Interior secretary defends legacy as he leaves

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, then Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. As former U.S. Interior Secretary Zinke departs Trump’s Cabinet amid a cloud of investigations, he says he’s lived up to the conservation ideals of Teddy Roosevelt and insists the myriad allegations against him are unfounded. Zinke told The Associated Press that he quit President Donald Trump’s Cabinet on his own terms, despite indications he was pressured by the White House to resign effective Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo