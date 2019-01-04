Patriots assistant Flores interviews for Dolphins’ head job

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is the first candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins' coaching job.
Miami is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, who was fired Monday after three seasons.
Flores, who met Friday with the Dolphins, has been a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons and took over defensive play-calling a year ago after the departure of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.
The Dolphins are also expected to interview their special teams coach, Darren Rizzi; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richards; and former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak, now the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line coach.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Dolphins' search is being led by general manager Chris Grier, who took charge of football operations this week.
Comments