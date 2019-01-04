NYC street collapses amid gas line and water main ruptures

A New York street and sidewalk collapsed into a 40-foot (12-meter) crater near a construction site as a gas line exploded and a water main ruptured.
Authorities say no one was injured Friday in Queen's East Elmhurst neighborhood where an apartment building was planned.
Con Edison shut down the gas line.
Flying debris drilled a hole into the roof of one vehicle and stopped traffic amid a dusty cloud. The exact sequence of events that accompanied a loud explosion was under investigation. Department of Buildings spokesman Andrew Rudansky says inspectors found a 40-foot section of sidewalk and roadway that caved into the construction excavation.
A stop work order was issued last month after the city got a complaint of sidewalk cracks, and there were no building plans at the site.
