From Brown to Newsom, California to see new style, substance

FILE- In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, right, and Gov. Jerry Brown talk with reporters after their meeting at the Capitol, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom will be sworn in to office Jan. 7, 2019, concluding the 80-year-old Brown's four terms. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo