From Brown to Newsom, California to see new style, substance

California Gov. Jerry Brown is passing his title to fellow Democrat Gavin Newsom.
Newsom will be sworn in Monday as California's 40th governor.
It marks a generational shift for California's leadership. Newsom is 51, while Brown is 80.
It's the first time California has elected two Democrats in a row since the late 1800s. The Newsom and Brown families have a long history dating back to the 1940s.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Newsom says he wants to carry on Brown's legacy, but he's also prepared to set his own course. He'll outline broad themes of his governorship in his inaugural address. He's already promised more investments in early childhood education and set ambitious goals on housing and health care.
Newsom, his wife and four children will move into the governor's mansion in Sacramento.
Comments