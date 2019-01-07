The Latest: ID of family’s killer contested in murder trial

FILE - In this May 19, 2015, file photo,, Charles "Chase" Merritt, who is charged in the deaths of a family of four whose bodies were found three years after their disappearance, waits for his preliminary hearing in San Bernardino, Calif. Opening statements are expected Monday, Jan. 7, 2018, in the trial of Merritt for the murders of Joseph McStay, McStay’s wife Summer and their 3- and 4-year-old sons. The family disappeared from their San Diego County home in 2010. Three years later, their bodies were found in a remote desert location. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool John Gibbins