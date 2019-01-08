Truck driver in Canada crash that killed 16 pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu leaves provincial court in Melfort, Saskatchewan, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Sidhu, the driver of a transport truck involved in a bus crash that killed 16 people with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team in Canada last year has has pleaded guilty to all charges against him. Sidhu was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The Canadian Press via AP Kayle Neis