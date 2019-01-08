APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls dropped for 1st time since 2010

From left are 2018 file photos showing Robinson Cano, Welington Castillo, Roberto Osuna and Colby Rasmus. Spending on Major League Baseball payrolls dropped last season for the first time since 2010, an $18 million decrease attributable to drug and domestic violence suspensions and a player retiring at midseason. Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano lost about $11.7 million and Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo approximately $3.5 million after positive drug tests. Closer Roberto Osuna’s domestic violence suspension cost him roughly $2.1 million from Toronto and Houston, and Baltimore outfielder Colby Rasmus walked away from about $1.5 million rather than try to come back from a hip injury. File AP Photo