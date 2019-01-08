Browns huddle in search for coach; Kitchens seen as favorite

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey, left, talks with owner Jimmy Haslam before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. One week into their coaching search, the Browns are taking a timeout. After conducting interviews with seven candidates in seven days, general manager John Dorsey and members of the team’s search committee, which includes owner Jimmy Haslam, were not expected to meet with anyone on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, and could be evaluating their next move. David Richard, File AP Photo