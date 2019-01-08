S. Korea freezes Japan company assets over forced labor spat

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, victims of Japan's forced labor and their family members arrive at the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean district court said Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, it has decided to freeze the local assets of a Japanese company involved in compensation disputes for wartime Korean laborers. The sign reads " Mitsubishi Heavy Industries apologize and compensate victims." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo