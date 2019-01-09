Israel says it can foil foreign election meddling amid scare

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, an election campaign poster with the image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lies among ballot papers at his party's election headquarters, in Tel Aviv. Israel's Shin Bet security service says it's able to thwart any foreign intervention in the country's upcoming elections in April 2019, after its director warned of such efforts. ( (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File) Dan Balilty AP