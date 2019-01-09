TransCanada to change name to TC Energy

FILE - This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. TransCanada Corp., the company behind the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, is changing its name to TC Energy. If approved by shareholders and regulators, the change will take place after its annual meeting in the be effective after the annual shareholders meeting in the second quarter. The company’s stock ticker, “TRP,” will remain the same. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo