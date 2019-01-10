3 dead after commercial crabbing vessel capsizes off Oregon

In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo, provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew responds to three fishermen in the water after the commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsized while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar off the coast of Newport, Ore. Authorities say three men were killed when their fishing boat capsized in rough waters off the Oregon coast. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP) AP