Hubble Space Telescope’s premier camera shuts down

In this April 25, 1990 photograph provided by NASA, most of the giant Hubble Space Telescope can be seen as it is suspended in space by Discovery's Remote Manipulator System (RMS) following the deployment of part of its solar panels and antennae. The Hubble Space Telescope's premier camera has shut down. NASA says the camera suspended operations Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, because of a hardware problem. Hubble's three other science instruments are still working fine, with celestial observations continuing. (NASA via AP) AP