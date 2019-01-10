Lawsuit seeks to keep Michigan property as pet cemetery

Several people whose pets are buried at a shuttered Michigan pet cemetery are suing to make sure remains of an estimated 74,000 animals there won't be disturbed.
The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports attorney Mike Olson filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday on their behalf in Livingston County Circuit Court. They're seeking more than $25,000 in damages and an emergency restraining order to prevent any change to the property, which is for sale .
Olson says those with pets buried there were "tricked" and "feel betrayed."
The Associated Press sent a message seeking comment Thursday to Shari Pollesch, an attorney representing Carol Street Park Ridge LLC, which is listed as currently owning the property.
Heavenly Acres pet cemetery in Livingston County's Genoa Township closed after its lease expired Sept. 30.
