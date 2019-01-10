Old dorm could be turned into veterans housing in Nebraska

An Omaha real estate company has proposed a plan to turn a vacant former college dormitory into apartments for homeless veterans.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Burlington Capital Real Estate is seeking $347,000 in tax-increment financing to help fund the $8.2 million Victory Apartments II project. The City Planning Board on Wednesday unanimously voted to recommend that the City Council approve the request.
The project would occupy a building formerly used by Grace University, which closed in May. The new apartment complex would be located next to Victory Apartments 1, which has 90 apartments for veterans. Veterans also receive services such as addiction counselling and job-readiness training.
Burlington Capital Vice President George Achola says more apartments are needed because the first building is full with a waitlist of 140 people.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments