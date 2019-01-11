Grains higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 5.50 cents at 5.1950 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 2 cents at 3.7825 a bushel; Mar. oats advanced 6 cents at $2.9475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $8.9925 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.2497 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .63 cent at $1.4612 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 1.42 cents at $.6265 a pound.
